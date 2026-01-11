Invaders Strike Chernihiv Region 35 Times In One Day: Infrastructure Damaged, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 35 attacks were recorded over the past day. There were 39 explosions. Yesterday afternoon, the enemy targeted a civilian car in Semenivka with an FPV drone. A 30-year-old driver, a local, was injured,” Chaus wrote.

Also, at night, a house caught fire in the village of Novgorod-Siverskyi district due to a UAV strike. Firefighters worked at the scene.

In the village of Koriukivka community, FPV drones struck critical infrastructure facilities. At night, the aggressor attacked Nizhyn with a Geran drone. A civilian infrastructure building was damaged.

As reported, Russian Geran UAVs attacked the Chernihiv region on the morning of January 10, causing significant damage to a farm.