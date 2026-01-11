Senior Scientist and Equitable Transitions﻿﻿ Program Director, Stockholm Environment Institute

Emily Ghosh is a Senior Scientist and the Program Director of the Equitable Transitions﻿﻿ program at SEI US. Here, she focuses on assessing the equity and environmental justice dimensions of the sustainability transition, and on developing climate change mitigation plans and policies that are equitable and just. Her research involves using quantitative analysis to build long-term energy and economic models, metrics, and indicators and evaluating strategies to reduce emissions in both developed and developing nations. She studies systems changes and alternative economic paradigms, such as degrowth and green growth, decolonizing climate research and policies, the energy-water-food nexus, climate and energy justice of energy infrastructure in local communities, and gender issues in energy planning.

Before joining SEI in 2016, Emily worked at the global engineering consulting firm, WSP, as a process engineer in the water and wastewater sector. Emily has significant experience in managing and designing multi-million-dollar engineering projects for water and wastewater infrastructure as well as expertise in energy management and resource recovery initiatives at wastewater facilities.

Emily has a BASc in chemical and environmental engineering from the University of Toronto and an MSc in environmental technology, specializing in global environmental change and policy, from Imperial College London.

–present Senior Scientist and the Programme Director of the Equitable Transitions﻿﻿ programme, Stockholm Environment Institute

