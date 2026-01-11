Chief Director: Tshwane University of Technology – Institute for Economic Research on Innovation; Node Head: DST/NRF SciSTIP CoE; and Professor Extraordinary: Stellenbosch University – Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology., Tshwane University of Technology

Rasigan Maharajh is concurrently: Chief Director at Tshwane University of Technology; Elected Member of the Academy of Science of South Africa; Associate Research Fellow of the Tellus Institute, Trustee of the Canon Collins Trust, and Ministerial Representative to the Council of Rhodes University.

Rasigan was previously National Coordinator of the Science and Technology Policy Transition Project for South Africa's first democratic government, and subsequently served variously as Head of Policy of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Nodal Head of the DST/NRF Centre of Excellence in Scientometrics and Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, Professor Extraordinary at the Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology at Stellenbosch University, and Visiting Professor at the Centre for Development Studies (India), Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), and Lund University (Sweden).

Rasigan was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy degree by the Forskningspolitiska Institutet (Research Policy Institute), School of Economics and Management, Lund University, Sweden; and is also an alumnus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal of South Africa and the Harvard Business School of the United States.

Since 2004, Rasigan contributed to more than 90 publications and presented his research in over 45 countries.



2025–present Chief Director, Tshwane University of Technology

2004–2024 Chief Director, Tshwane University of Technology: Institute for Economic Research on Innovation

2014–2022 Node Head, DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Scientometrics and Science, Technology and Innovation Policy

2014–2021 Professor Extraordinary, Stellenbosch University: Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology

1997–2004 Head of Policy, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

1994–1997 Coordinator, National Science and Technology Policy Transition Project

1993–1995 Senior Researcher, University of Natal: Education Policy Unit

1993–1994 Researcher, Operation Upgrade of Southern Africa

1992–1993 Associate Researcher, University of Durban-Westville: Macro-Education Policy Unit

1990–1991 Journalist, Africa Information Afrique 1988–1990 Assistant Researcher, South African Council for Higher Education: Labour and Community Resource Project



2011 Lund University: Forskningspolitiska Institutet, Doctor of Philosophy

1999 Harvard University: Harvard Business School, Senior Executive Program for Southern Africa

1994 University of Natal: Economic History, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)

1993 Harvard University: John F. Kennedy School of Government, Education Policy Analysis and Planning 1992 University of Natal: Economic History and Sociology, Bachelor of Arts



Global Network for Economics of Learning, Innovation, and Competence Building Systems Science for the People

