Senegalese Pres. To Arrive In Kuwait Mon. On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- President of the friendly Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is due to arrive in Kuwait on Monday, accompanied by an official delegation, on an official visit to the country.
During the visit, President Faye will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing topics of mutual interest. (end)
