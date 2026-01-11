Afghan Journalists' Arrests In Pakistan Threaten Press Freedom: AMSO

The Afghanistan Media Support Organization (AMSO) has condemned the arrest of four Afghan journalists and media workers by Pakistani police in Islamabad, including the forced expulsion of one, calling the actions illegal and a serious threat to press freedom.

AMSO said on Saturday, 10 January, that these arrests, coupled with severe pressure and restrictions on Afghan journalists, pose a significant risk to their safety and ability to carry out media work.

The organization has urged the Pakistani government and its security agencies to immediately release all detained journalists and media staff.

Afghan journalists in Pakistan often face challenges related to visas, residency, and work permits. Many report harassment, intimidation, and administrative obstacles that hinder their reporting and daily operations.

Pakistan hosts thousands of Afghan journalists who work on cross-border reporting, human rights issues, and refugee matters. Restrictions and threats against them not only impact press freedom but also reduce the flow of independent information.

AMSO emphasized the need to facilitate visa renewals for Afghan journalists in Pakistan and called for guarantees to protect their lives and human dignity.

The organization also appealed to the international community, civil society, and journalist protection groups to take the situation seriously and take immediate, concrete steps to support Afghan media workers in Pakistan.

Safeguarding the rights and safety of Afghan journalists abroad is crucial for press freedom, human rights reporting, and maintaining independent information channels for the communities.

