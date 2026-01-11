RTA Opens Phase I Of Hessa Street Development Project

Traffic in Dubai is set to move more smoothly as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opens Phase I of the Hessa Street Development Project - a key upgrade that will significantly reduce congestion between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 4.5 km stretch has been widened to four lanes in each direction, with new bridges built at intersections with Al Asayel Street, First Al Khail Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Recommended For You Iran's Khamenei says 'arrogant' Trump will be overthrown, tells him to focus on problems in US

The improvements will ease traffic flo for vehicles travelling between major highways and nearby communities.

.

With 90% of the project now complete, the remaining works, including road enhancements, intersection upgrades, and new cycling tracks, are set to finish in the second quarter of this year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the AED 690 million project supports Dubai's ongoing efforts to expand its road network and keep pace with urban and population growth.

The development will serve key areas such as Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha, and Jumeirah Village Circle, where the population is expected to exceed 640,000 residents by 2030.

Once completed, it will double the road's capacity from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

In addition to easing road congestion, the project also includes a 13.5 km cycling and e-scooter track connecting Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills.

The route features dedicated bridges over Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, designed to blend with the surrounding landscape and promote safer, sustainable mobility.