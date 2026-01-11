Al Sailiya, Al Waab, Al Kharaitiyat And Al Markhiya Reach Last 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stars League club Al Sailiya escaped a tense showdown, triumphing 5-4 on penalties against Muaither to secure a spot in the Round of 16 of the 54th Amir Cup. The preliminary-round clash at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium ended 1-1 after regulation time, sending the contest to a dramatic shootout.

Algeria's Mohamed Benyettou put Al Sailiya ahead in the 71st minute, while Al Muaither's Morales struck a dramatic equaliser in the sixth minute of added time to force the contest into a penalty shootout. Al Sailiya were reduced to ten men in the 75th minute after Osama Al Tairi was shown a red card.

Al Waab also advanced to the Round of 16 after securing a 2-0 victory over Lusail in another preliminary-round game. The match was evenly contested, with Lusail, leaders of the Second Division, coming close to scoring early when a powerful effort struck the post.

Al Waab eventually broke the deadlock in the 40th minute through Osinio Cesar, who created space for himself before netting with a low left-footed shot. The lead was doubled in the second half when Baha Faisal converted from the penalty spot, sealing qualification for Al Waab.

At Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Kharaitiyat defeated Al Bidaa 2-1 to secure their place in the last 16. It marked the second consecutive season in which Al Kharaitiyat have eliminated their rivals at the same preliminary stage of the Amir Cup.

Al Kharaitiyat went into the break with a two-goal advantage, with Yanis Fathallah opening the scoring two minutes before half-time, followed by Jordan Yuri's strike in stoppage time of the first half. Al Bidaa pulled one back in the 63rd minute when Cristian Bello converted a penalty, but Al Kharaitiyat held firm to see out the victory.

Al Markhiya completed the list of qualifiers after overcoming Mesaimeer 2-1 at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium. Al Markhiya made a flying start, opening the scoring in the fifth minute through Hamza Al-Sanhaji before Lucas Firmo doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

Mesaimeer reduced the deficit in the 32nd minute through Mohammed Al Junaidi, but Al Markhiya maintained their lead for the remainder of the match to advance to the next round of the tournament.