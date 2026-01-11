You're In The Game If You're Thinking Ahead Of Batter: Arshdeep On Bowlers' Approach

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Jan 11 (IANS) Arshdeep Singh believes that bringing a change to his bowling depends on the conditions on offer and how the opposition batters approach and said that thinking ahead of the batters is the most crucial thing to be in the game.

Arshdeep recently picked up a five-wicket haul for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, with an impressive 5/34 in 10 overs against Sikkim. This performance highlighted his swing and pace skills and bolstered his candidacy for national selection. However, the pacer was not included in India's XI for the ODI series opener against New Zealand, currently underway here at the Kotambi International Stadium.

Speaking before the game on the sidelines, the fast bowler said that he had a good start to the new year, with the fifer, and will aim to continue performing as he did last year.“Good start to the year; just trying to continue what I have been doing since last year and just enjoying the present.

Speaking of his long-term and short-term goals,“No such goals, to be honest. I just try to stay in the present and enjoy what's in front of me, and just give it my all, whether it's a red ball, pink ball, orange ball, or whatever ball it is, just enjoy.

Speaking of bringing a change to his bowling based on the conditions on offer, Arshdeep stated,“It's mostly condition-based, and it also depends on how the batters are approaching you. If they're trying to attack or something like that, then you tend to pull your length back a bit, and you just have to adapt as quickly as possible before the batters get used to what you're trying to do. Nowadays, if you're thinking ahead of the batters, then you're in the game, so just try to adapt as quickly as possible.”

New Zealand are currently touring India for three ODIs followed by five T20Is, with the latter series serving as a preparatory one for both sides as they gear up for the T20 World Cup, slated to begin February 7.