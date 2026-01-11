Nadeem-Led Delegation Leaves For Oman
During the visit, Nadeem will meet relevant Omani officials and discuss expanding cooperation and exchanging academic experience in the higher education sector, the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) said on its X handle.
It said the minister will also visit various institutions and centres in the country.
The ministry added discussions would also be held on strengthening academic relations between Kabul and Muscat.
