Nadeem-Led Delegation Leaves For Oman

2026-01-11 04:01:09
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Higher Education Sheikh Neda Mohammad Nadeem travelled to Oman at the head of a delegation on Sunday to expand and strengthen academic cooperation.

During the visit, Nadeem will meet relevant Omani officials and discuss expanding cooperation and exchanging academic experience in the higher education sector, the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) said on its X handle.

It said the minister will also visit various institutions and centres in the country.

The ministry added discussions would also be held on strengthening academic relations between Kabul and Muscat.

Pajhwok Afghan News

