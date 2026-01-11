403
Louvre Abu Dhabi presents MASQUERAVE 3 Featuring The Blaze DJ Set & Adriatique
(MENAFN- Four Agency) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 9 January 2026: The MASQUERAVE returns to Louvre Abu Dhabi for its third edition, bringing late-night energy to one of the city’s most iconic spaces.
Experience The Blaze DJ Set’s highly anticipated UAE debut, followed by Adriatique’s first-ever performance in Abu Dhabi, as MASQUERAVE3 transforms the museum into an immersive world of music and movement.
Set at the museum’s park, this night promises an avant-garde concept, electrifying soundscapes, and themed masks, bringing together art, architecture, and nightlife for a truly unique after-hours experience.
Tickets are available exclusively at Platinumlist
More information:
Date: Saturday, 7th February 2026
Time:
•Doors open at 8:30 PM
•The Blaze performance: 10:00 PM – Midnight
•Adriatique performance: Midnight – 2:00 AM
Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi Park
Ticket Prices: General Admission AED 295 | (VIP) Admission AED 899
Age: Strictly 21+ (IDs will be required for validation upon entry).
