Türkiye Dispatches Humanitarian Aid to War-Torn Sudan
(MENAFN) Türkiye launched its sixth "Goodness Ship" Saturday, loaded with 2,600 tons of humanitarian supplies bound for Sudan from the Mediterranean port city of Mersin, sustaining relief operations for civilians trapped in the African nation's brutal civil war.
The vessel was assembled through collaborative efforts between the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), regional government bodies, nonprofit organizations, and the Qatar Fund for Development.
Ali Hamza Pehlivan, AFAD's director, emphasized that Türkiye has actively responded to Sudan's escalating humanitarian emergency, highlighting that previous deliveries transported 5,500 tons of relief materials throughout 2024, plus 30,000 tents distributed via three vessels dispatched just last month. Saturday's cargo contains food provisions, hygiene products, medical equipment, and emergency shelter components.
"Taking into account how the shelter needs of people displaced in Sudan had reached a critical level in December, we began sending goodwill ships on Dec. 7," he said. "Sending three ships in a row, we tried to support the shelter needs of our brothers and sisters there."
Pehlivan noted that Türkiye's humanitarian assistance to Gaza continues, adding that the 20th aid ship is set to depart next week and that nearly 105,000 tons of aid have been delivered so far.
Armed Conflict Intensifies Sudan's Humanitarian Emergency
Sudan has endured a catastrophic war between government armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, claiming thousands of lives and forcing millions from their homes.
Across Sudan's 18 administrative divisions, the RSF now controls all five provinces in the Darfur territory, with the exception of several northern zones in North Darfur still held by military forces.
Government troops maintain dominance throughout most of the remaining 13 provinces spanning southern, northern, eastern, and central territories, including the capital Khartoum.
