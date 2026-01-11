Arsenal Vs Manchester United Women Highlights: Gunners Frustrated In Goalless WSL DRAW!

Arsenal Women were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Manchester United Women in the Barclays Women's Super League at the Emirates Stadium. Despite dominating possession and playing against 10 players for over 25 minutes, Jonas Eidevall's side failed to convert chances in a tense, physical contest that left both teams settling for a point.

