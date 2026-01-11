Enemy Attacks Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Zhytomyr Region, Injuring Two Employees
“Two employees were injured as a result of air strikes. They suffered moderate injuries and were hospitalized,” Bunechko wrote.
He also noted that fires broke out, which were difficult to extinguish due to repeated air raid alerts. Rescuers put out one of the fires, while another is still being extinguished.Read also: Assault troops show how interceptor drones protect logistics routes in Pokrovsk sector
As reported, police bomb disposal experts destroyed the warhead of a Russian X-101 cruise missile that fell near houses in the Zhytomyr region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment