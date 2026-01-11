Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Attacks Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Zhytomyr Region, Injuring Two Employees

2026-01-11 03:07:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, the Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Two employees were injured as a result of air strikes. They suffered moderate injuries and were hospitalized,” Bunechko wrote.

He also noted that fires broke out, which were difficult to extinguish due to repeated air raid alerts. Rescuers put out one of the fires, while another is still being extinguished.

As reported, police bomb disposal experts destroyed the warhead of a Russian X-101 cruise missile that fell near houses in the Zhytomyr region.

UkrinForm

