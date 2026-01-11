403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Oman Sultan On Throne Assumption Anniv.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, congratulating him on the anniversary of his throne assumption.
In his cable, His Highness the Amir praised the Sultanate's comprehensive development accomplishments covering various domains under the Sultan's leadership.
His Highness the Amir commended the historical and fraternal relations between both countries and peoples, underlining permanent and joint interest in promoting and developing horizons of existing cooperation at all levels.
His Highness the Amir also wished the Sultan of Oman good health and the Sultanate and its people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
aa
In his cable, His Highness the Amir praised the Sultanate's comprehensive development accomplishments covering various domains under the Sultan's leadership.
His Highness the Amir commended the historical and fraternal relations between both countries and peoples, underlining permanent and joint interest in promoting and developing horizons of existing cooperation at all levels.
His Highness the Amir also wished the Sultan of Oman good health and the Sultanate and its people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment