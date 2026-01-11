Indonesia Suspends Access To Grok Over AI-Generated Explicit Content

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia has temporarily blocked access to Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, citing concerns over the generation and dissemination of explicit images, including non-consensual deepfake content.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs said the move is necessary to protect women, children, and the public from harm linked to AI-generated explicit imagery that officials see as a serious violation of human rights and digital security.

"The ministry has also requested Platform X to promptly provide clarification regarding the negative impacts arising from the use of Grok," Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said in a statement on Saturday.

The action is based on the ministry's authority under Ministerial Regulation No. 5 of 2020 on Private Electronic System Providers, particularly Article 9, which obliges every provider to ensure that their electronic systems do not contain, facilitate, or disseminate prohibited electronic information or documents, according to the minister.