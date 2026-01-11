Anupam Kher Explains Why People Born In 60S 70S & 80S Are 'Special'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher explained why his generation, i.e., people born in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, is extremely 'special'.

In his latest social media post, Kher pointed out that while their skills are considered redundant by the younger generation, which also includes their own kids, their experience in life makes them unique and special.

The 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor was heard saying in a video, "We have seen 8 different decades. We have seen two different centuries. And in fact, we have also experienced two different millennia."

The veteran actor also revealed how their generation has experienced the massive technological shift from gramophone records to Spotify, from radio to 3D and HD TV, from handwritten letters to WhatsApp and from cassettes to OTT.

"We have traveled a long distance from telephone operators to our mobile to video calls. We have traveled from gramophone records to YouTube and Spotify and from handwritten letters and telegrams to e-mails and WhatsApp. We have enjoyed watching live matches on the radio, Black and White TV, Color TV and now 3D and HD TV. We used to watch movies from video store cassettes. And today we are watching everything at home, on mobile, on OTT platforms. We have also traveled from the first computer floppy disk CDs to MBs and GBs. In our childhood, we wore shorts and then came Oxford flares and blue jeans, which we still wear proudly," he added.

Kher also stressed how they overcame numerous health challenges.

He said, "Our generation has gone through paralysis, meningitis, polio, tuberculosis, swine flu and even defeated COVID-19."

Kher claimed that "Our childhood may be analog, but our adulthood is completely digital. Yes, we have been through a lot, but what a great life we have had."

Finally, he concluded by calling his generation extremely adaptive to change.

"So, a big round of applause for all the members of a very special generation, who were unique and will always be", Kher concluded.