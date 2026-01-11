403
IPAG launches XLRI-certified Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), a transformative online program for senior professionals
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, January 8th, 2026: IPAG Business School, a top-ranked European institution known for its research strength, brings its global research-led, practice-driven legacy to India. IPAG in academic partnership with XLRI Jamshedpur, today announced the launch of the IPAG Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) with XLRI certification.
This is a practitioner-focused doctoral programme designed for senior professionals seeking rigorous research training that delivers direct organisational impact. The programme brings together IPA’’s global research strength and X’RI’s longstanding executive education expertise to offer a structured, application-driven doctoral pathway for leaders aiming to advance thought leadership, solve real-world business problems, and accelerate career growth.
’ndia’s senior leadership talent pool is expanding rapidly, creating strong demand for advanced, practice-oriented doctoral programmes that blend academic depth with industry relevance. More than 65% of graduates from executive doctorate programmes move into C-suite roles within two years, and DBA holders re–ort 20–30% salary increases within three years (AACSB, 2025). The IPAG DBA with XLRI certification serves this growing need. It is specifically designed for mid- to senior-career leaders, industry veterans, and professionals who want a doctoral credential that strengthens strategic influence, supports career transitions, and enables them to lead with evidence-based decisio -making.
Speaking about the launch, IPAG Dean - Dr Olivier Maillard said: “This program is built for senior leaders who want their research to create immediate value for their organisations. By combining IPAG’s academic rigour with industry-aligned supervision, we ensure that participants work on research that addresses real business challenges while earning a globally recognised doctoral credentia”.”
Commenting on the partnership, Prof. Santosh Sangem, Chairperson, International Collaborations, XLRI said: “We are pleased to collaborate with IPAG to offer a doctoral pathway that blends global perspectives with Indian business relevance. Our focus is to support experienced professionals who want to deepen their expertise, influence strategic decisions, and contribute meaningfully to business scholarship and pr”ctice.”
The programme offers structured admissions, an accelerated three-year pathway, 100% live online classes, industry-linked research and campus immersions. The programme offers several key differentiators. Participants earn a DBA from IPAG Business School (AACSB-accredited) and a certificate from XLRI, gaining dual international credentials. The structure includes three 5-day XLRI campus immersions, optional immersion in IPAG Paris/Nice, and live-synchronous online sessions led by distinguished global faculty.
Designed as a world-class research programme, the IPAG DBA with XLRI certification stands out for its global recognition and academic quality. The programme allows participants to build future-focused doctoral specialisations, develop research with measurable business outcomes, and gain exposure to both European and Indian business contexts. The curriculum carries 180 ECTS credits, reflecting its international academic equivalence.
This DBA is built for leaders who want to solve real business challenges through original research. The programme’s flexible and accelerated format allows high-achieving professionals to complete the degree within three years. On-campus immersions, structured faculty mentor interactions, smart research topic recommendations, and a research-driven curriculum ensure that learning is immediately applicable to professional contexts. With AACSB accreditation held by less than 6% of global business schools, the doctoral degree provides unmatched international credibility. Through its dual credentials, global faculty expertise, immersive experiences, and industry-linked dissertation journey, the programme empowers Ind’a’s next generation of thought leaders to create lasting organisational and societal impact.
About IPAG Business School: Founded in 1965 in Paris, IPAG Business School has over five decades of excellence in business education rooted in the French tradition of academic rigor. With campuses in Paris, Nice, Los Angeles, and Kunming, and partnerships with 130+ universities worldwide, IPAG offers a truly international environment with students from over 100 nationalities
About XLRI: Established in 1949, XLRI – Xavier School of Managemen– – is one of I’dia’s oldest and most prestigious business schools. Over the past seven decades, XLRI has built a reputation for academic rigour, ethical leadership, and industry relevance, consistently ranking among the c’untry’s top management institutes.
