PSG Beat Marseille On Penalties To Win French Champions Trophy

Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille on penalties to win a topsy turvy French Champions Trophy in Kuwait on Thursday.

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier was the hero of the night, saving two spot-kicks as PSG took the penalty lottery 4-1 after a frenetic end to the match left the two sides locked at 2-2.

Desire Doue converted the decisive spot-kick after Chevalier had saved efforts from Marseille's Matt O'Riley and Hamed Traore.

PSG had taken an early lead when their Ballon d'Or winning attacker Ousmane Dembele deftly lifted the ball over Marseille 'keeper Geronimo Rulli.

Only Rulli's quick thinking prevented Nuno Mendes doubling PSG's advantage minutes later.

Rulli's opposite number Chevalier displayed his own goalkeeping prowess when denying Marseille defender Emerson's goal bound shot after the half hour.

PSG had Chevalier to thank again when the stopper somehow kept out Igor Paixao's header near the hour mark.

But with a quarter of an hour remaining, an ugly challenge by Chevalier triggered a Marseille penalty and, after confirmation from VAR, former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood coolly converted the spot-kick.

With the match only three minutes away from penalties, centre-back Willian Pacho's ill-advised clearance flummoxed his 'keeper as Marseille suddenly seemed set to seal their first silverware since their 2012 French League Cup title.

But in the fifth minute of injury time Goncalo Ramos poked Bradley Barcola's cross in to level and send the game to penalties, and ultimately victory for Luis Enrique's PSG.

This was PSG's record-extending 14th win in the equivalent of France's 'Super Cup' in a game virtually shunned by both sides' fans due to travel costs.

A banner unfurled at Marseille's Stade Velodrome last Sunday during their 2-0 upset loss to lowly Nantes in Ligue 1 summed up the general mood of dissatisfaction from supporters hanging over the encounter.

It read: "FCT 2026 in Kuwait. And for 2027, on the moon?"

The fixture traditionally between the Ligue 1 champions and French Cup winners has led a nomadic existence over the years as the French Football Federation seeks to promote Ligue 1 beyond its borders.

Previous editions have been staged in Canada, China, Gabon, Israel, Qatar, USA, Morocco and Austria, amongst other venues.

After this awayday in the Middle East the two teams refocus on domestic matters next week, with French Cup outings before PSG, one point behind Lens in second, host Lille next Friday, and Marseille, seven points adrift of PSG in third, travel to Angers.

And in Europe, PSG will also be keen to wrap up automatic qualification to the Champions League last 16.

The holders are third in the league phase standings with two games remaining while Marseille are 16th and in contention for a play-off spot.

With PSG winning both the league and French Cup last season, Marseille owed their presence in Kuwait to being league runners-up in 2024/25, albeit a yawning 19 points behind their arch rivals.

