Open Fire Food Festival Headed To QIFF 2026

The Open Fire Food Festival is set to bring a bold celebration of outdoor cooking and flame-grilled flavours on January 16–17 at the Stadium 974 precinct as part of the Qatar International Food Festival's 15th edition.

The two-day activation, curated and presented by Steve Harvey, will bring together award-winning pitmasters and outdoor chefs from the US. It will showcase live-fire cooking, signature flame dishes, and interactive culinary demonstrations within a lively, family-friendly setting.

Alongside Steve Harvey, the Open Fire renowned chefs are Melissa Cookston, Moe Cason, and Bob Trudnak, exploring themes around cooking, barbecuing, and their journeys within the world of open-fire cuisine.