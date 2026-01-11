High Prevalence Of Vitamin D Deficiency Among Young Adults In Qatar, Reveals Study

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A recent medical study has revealed that Vitamin D deficiency is considered one of the most prominent health challenges facing children and adolescents in Qatar, with adolescents, particularly girls, bearing the greatest burden of this problem.

The study, published in Qatar Medical Journal issued by Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, showed that Vitamin D deficiency is no longer an individual issue linked to simple behaviour.

Rather, it is a multifactorial public health concern influenced by age-related and biological factors, lifestyle patterns, and cultural and social factors, despite Qatar's abundant sunshine year-round.

The study, titled 'Prevalence and selected predictors of Vitamin D deficiency among children and adolescents attending primary health care centres: A cross-sectional record-based study, Qatar' was based on a comprehensive analysis of around 49,000 electronic medical records of children and adolescents under the age of 18 years who visited Primary Health Care Corporation centres over a full year.

The study's findings showed that the rates of severe Vitamin D deficiency were relatively low among infants and young children, but increased sharply and alarmingly with age. The prevalence of severe deficiency was 3.8% among infants under one year of age and 13.4% among children aged between one and four years, reflecting relatively successful early-care and nutrition programmes during the first stages of life.

However, the image changed dramatically among older age groups. The data indicated that about 14% of adolescents aged 10-17 years suffer from severe vitamin D deficiency, defined as a blood Vitamin D level of less than 10 nano-grams per millilitre.

The study also revealed notable gender differences, showing that girls are more susceptible to severe Vitamin D deficiency than boys. The prevalence of severe deficiency reached 53.4% among girls, compared to 15.3% among boys.

This disparity reflects the influence of several factors, including the nature of daily activities, levels of exposure to sunlight, as well as certain cultural and social practices that may limit outdoor activity among girls.

Ethnic background also played a pivotal role in determining Vitamin D levels. The study found that children of South Asian origin face a significantly higher risk of severe Vitamin D deficiency compared to their peers from other regions.

The researchers attributed this to differences in dietary patterns, skin pigmentation, and genetic factors, as well as families' lifestyles and work conditions, all of which directly affect children's health.

Using multivariable logistic regression analysis, the researchers identified age, gender, nationality, and obesity as the main predictors of severe Vitamin D deficiency.

The results showed that adolescents are 17 times more likely to suffer from severe deficiency compared to children under the age of five, clearly indicating that adolescence represents a critical turning point in Vitamin D status.

The risk among females was found to be 24 times higher than among males, while children of South Asian origin were 5.7 times more likely to develop severe Vitamin D deficiency. The study also demonstrated that overweight and obesity significantly increase the likelihood of Vitamin D deficiency.

Despite the abundance of sunlight in Qatar, the study pointed out that modern lifestyle factors play a major role in maintaining low Vitamin D levels. These include limited engagement in outdoor activities, increasing reliance on indoor lifestyles, certain cultural practices, unbalanced dietary habits, and rising rates of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents.

The study further stressed that these combined factors contribute to the worsening of the problem, particularly among older age groups.