North Korea's Kim Pledges To Unconditionally Support' Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to "unconditionally support" all of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies and decisions, Pyongyang's state media said today. North Korea has dispatched thousands of troops to fight for Russia, according to South Korean and Western intelligence agencies, as Moscow presses ahead with its nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine.

In a letter shared by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said he felt "true comradely relations" from Putin and regarded their ties as the "most precious ones". "Close cooperation" between the two countries "will continue in various spheres in the future", Kim wrote. -

Gulf Times

