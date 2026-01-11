Qatar Guest Of Honour At New Delhi Book Fair

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani has said that Qatar's participation in the New Delhi World Book Fair as guest of honour reflects the role of culture and knowledge as bridges for human communication as well as the deep ties between Qatar and India.

This came during HE the minister's participation in the opening of the New Delhi World Book Fair, in the presence of Indian Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan; Minister of Culture of Spain, Ernest Urtasun; ambassador of Qatar to India, Mohammed Hassan al-Jaber; and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Dr Ghanem bin Mubarak al-Ali; along with a lineup of officials, diplomats, and intellectuals.

HE the Minister of Culture said that Qatar takes pride in being a guest of honour in this international cultural event that celebrates books as holders of collective memory, fundamental tools for creating awareness, and channels for dialogue and rapprochement among cultures. He expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Indian side's warm reception and support for Qatar's blade-->

HE Sheikh Abdulrahman added that this participation reflects the strength of bilateral relations that are based on mutual respect and a shared belief in the role of culture and knowledge in interconnecting peoples, noting that investing in knowledge is a fundamental part of advancing societies and consolidating development and national security.

HE the minister added that the New Delhi World Book Fair embodies books' pivotal role in shaping human awareness and building civilisations, something that aligns with Qatar's vision of supporting reading and the publishing industry, in addition to strengthening the presence of culture in sustainable development.

For his part, the Indian minister of education highlighted Qatar's participation as a guest of honour and said that it reflects the depth of bilateral cultural relations, enriches the book fair's cultural programme, and boosts cultural and intellectual dialogue between the peoples of India and blade-->

In turn, the Spanish culture minister said that the event is not limited to showcasing books alone; rather, it represents a vibrant space for the exchange of ideas and expertise, support for the publishing industry, and an encouragement to reading, being an essential part in creating aware societies that are capable of facing future challenges.

