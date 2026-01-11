Qatar Participates In OIC Meeting On Somalia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar took part in the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss developments in Somalia, convened Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi led Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

In Qatar's speech before the meeting, HE al-Muraikhi noted that the meeting is being held at an extremely sensitive time amid rapid developments, prompting OIC member states to uphold a collective responsibility in defending the principles of sovereignty and respect for international law, in addition to protecting security and stability in the region, the Horn of Africa region, and the Red Sea.

Al-Muraikhi reiterated Qatar's vehement condemnation of Israel's recognition of the "Somaliland" region of Somalia as an independent state.

He stressed that this move constitutes a unilateral measure that contravenes the very essence of international law, undermines the sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity, and internationally recognised borders of Somalia, and represents a grave precedent that goes in contrast with the principles of international law, as well as the United Nations and OIC Charters.

