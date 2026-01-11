Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Angolan Minister Of External Relations


2026-01-11 02:17:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani Saturday received a phone call from Angola's Minister of External Relations Tete Antonio.

During the call, they discussed ways to advance bilateral co-operation between the two countries, as well as to promote a peaceful solution pathway between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's unyielding position, calling for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means, and for the respect of international law principles to strengthen stability, global peace, and security.

