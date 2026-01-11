Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Underscores Need To Protect Diplomatic Missions After Qatari Embassy In Kyiv Damaged


2026-01-11 02:17:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stressed the importance of protecting civilian and diplomatic buildings, as well as the residences of embassy staff, in accordance with the norms and conventions governing diplomatic relations, following damage to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as a result of shelling that targeted the city a statement, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing its call for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the continued suffering of civilians.

UAE diplomatic buildings embassy staff shelling

MENAFN11012026000067011011ID1110582433



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search