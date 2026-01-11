403
UAE Underscores Need To Protect Diplomatic Missions After Qatari Embassy In Kyiv Damaged
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stressed the importance of protecting civilian and diplomatic buildings, as well as the residences of embassy staff, in accordance with the norms and conventions governing diplomatic relations, following damage to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as a result of shelling that targeted the city a statement, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing its call for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the continued suffering of civilians.UAE diplomatic buildings embassy staff shelling
