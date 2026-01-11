Minister Visits Facilities At Audio Education Complex

HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed AlKhater, Minister of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), has paid an inspection visit to the Audio Education Complex.

She was accompanied by Dr Hareb Mohamed al-Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs. The visit was attended by Dr Khaled al-Hurr, president of the Community College; Dr Salem Al-Nuaimi, president of Doha University for Science and Technology; and Fatima al-Saadi, director of the Department of Special Education and Inclusive Education. This visit comes as part of the ministry's commitment to monitoring the conditions of students with hearing disabilities and strengthening pathways for their academic support.

The visit aimed to gain first-hand insight into the reality of the educational process at the complex, identify students' needs, and discuss mechanisms for developing academic and rehabilitative support that would enable them to continue their education successfully in higher education institutions and ensure fair and equal educational opportunities.

During the tour, the delegation reviewed the educational programmes and services provided to students and discussed ways to enhance co-ordination between the Auditory Education Complex and higher education institutions, as well as developing flexible transition pathways that take into account students' needs and abilities and contribute to their academic and social integration in subsequent stages of education.

This visit is part of MoEHE's ongoing efforts to develop the inclusive education system and expand access to high-quality, sustainable education for all segments of society, in line with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly those related to human capital development and building a society based on justice and equal opportunities.