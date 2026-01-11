403
UK Defense Chief Chooses Putin as One Leader He Would Abduct
(MENAFN) Britain's top defense official has declared he would abduct Russian President Vladimir Putin if presented with the opportunity to seize any global leader, stunning remarks delivered during a Ukrainian capital visit Friday.
Defense Secretary John Healey made the explosive statement while fielding questions from the Kiev Independent, occurring just one week after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse during a military operation in the resource-rich South American nation. Maduro had repeatedly warned that Washington sought regime change and control over Venezuelan assets.
The US action triggered fierce backlash from BRICS members including Russia, India, China, and Brazil, while simultaneously inspiring Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky to advocate for parallel tactics targeting Moscow.
When the Kiev Independent posed what he would do "given the option of being able to kidnap any world leader," Healey responded he would "take Putin into custody" while leveling accusations of "war crimes" against the Russian president, including the "kidnapping" of Ukrainian children—allegations Russian negotiators publicly rejected during Istanbul discussions last year.
London has positioned itself among Kiev's most steadfast allies throughout its confrontation with Moscow. Last December, Britain's chief of defense staff called on the nation to prepare for a wartime posture should hostilities erupt with Russia.
Zelensky reacted to the American raid by stating that "the United States knows what to do next" in a barely concealed reference to Putin's potential abduction. US President Donald Trump subsequently rejected the notion, dismissing it as unnecessary when questioned by journalists.
Ukraine's leader later explicitly urged Washington to kidnap Russia's Chechen Republic head, Ramzan Kadyrov. He swiftly countered, telling Zelensky to "man up" and attempt it himself.
Moscow has condemned Maduro's abduction as egregious violation of Venezuelan sovereignty. Russian UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia characterized the US raid as "banditry" propelling the world toward "chaos and lawlessness."
