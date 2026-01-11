Smart Homes Boost Efficiency And Save Energy, Says Expert

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Board Member of the Qatar Society of Engineers Eng Saud Abdullah Al-Dulaimi highlighted the concept and benefits of smart homes, emphasizing their role in improving energy efficiency and reducing consumption compared to traditional homes.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al-Dulaimi explained that a smart home is essentially based on connecting household devices to the internet, allowing them to be monitored and controlled remotely.

This connection includes a wide range of systems, such as air conditioning units, lighting, security cameras, doors, water heaters, and cleaning devices. Even some non-electronic elements, such as gates, can be integrated into the network to enhance overall control and functionality.



Through smart home systems, residents can manage their homes remotely, monitor energy and water consumption, and gain a clear overview of household usage at any time. In contrast, traditional homes rely entirely on manual operation, with no connection between devices or remote control capabilities.

Al-Dulaimi noted that one of the key advantages of smart homes is enhanced security monitoring, while stressing the importance of cybersecurity awareness to protect systems from potential breaches. However, he pointed out that one of the most significant and often overlooked benefits is energy conservation.

“Energy consumption is often excessive in some homes,” Al-Dulaimi said.“Smart homes help address this issue by using sensors that automatically turn off lighting and adjust air-conditioning temperatures when residents leave the house, significantly reducing overall energy use.”

He concluded that smart homes represent an advanced approach to improving operational efficiency