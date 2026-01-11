Russia Launches 821 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Three People Injured
He said Russian forces launched six airstrikes on Rizdvianka, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenkivske, Yurkivka and Tavriiske.
A total of 468 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Varvarivka and Solodke.Read also: Civilian injured in Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia district
Five MLRS strikes targeted Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Zelene.
There were also 342 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Varvarivka and Solodke.
Authorities received 42 reports of damaged homes and vehicles.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
