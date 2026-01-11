Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launches 821 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Three People Injured

2026-01-11 02:04:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He said Russian forces launched six airstrikes on Rizdvianka, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenkivske, Yurkivka and Tavriiske.

A total of 468 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Varvarivka and Solodke.

Read also: Civilian injured in Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia district

Five MLRS strikes targeted Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Zelene.

There were also 342 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Varvarivka and Solodke.

Authorities received 42 reports of damaged homes and vehicles.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

