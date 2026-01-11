DNHDD Boosts Beach Soccer For Young Athletes With New Infrastructure

Beach soccer is steadily emerging as a significant avenue of opportunity and self-expression for young athletes in coastal and tribal-dominated Union Territories such as Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (DNHDD). In recent years, focused initiatives by the Union Territory administration have played a key role in strengthening football development, with beach soccer gaining particular momentum, according to a release. This progress has been made possible by sustained investment in sports infrastructure and grassroots development.

Developing World-Class Infrastructure

Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2026 director-cum-joint secretary (Youth Affairs & Sports), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Shri Arun Gupta, has highlighted that world-class sports infrastructure is being developed across all three districts of the Union Territory to create a structured ecosystem and long-term opportunities for emerging talent, ensuring that disciplines like beach soccer receive consistent institutional support.

Coach's Perspective on Growth and Strategy

The DNHDD beach football team coach, Preet Bhat, further added that interest in the discipline has grown considerably over the past three years. He noted that national platforms such as the Khelo India Beach Games have enabled local players to test themselves at a higher level. "Such exposure has increased players' confidence and contributed to the overall growth of sporting culture in the region," Bhatt said.

Structured Selection Process

Explaining the selection process, Bhatt said players are first shortlisted through district-level trials before being invited to specialised training camps. "A group of around 20 to 22 players undergoes focused training, after which 12 to 15 are selected for the final squad. Regular practice sessions and preparatory matches are also conducted ahead of major tournaments," Bhatt added.

Leveraging Natural Advantages

According to Bhatt, the region's coastal geography offers a natural advantage. Many players regularly train on sandy beaches, allowing them to adapt instinctively to the physical and technical demands of beach soccer. This familiarity with playing conditions has been instrumental in improving performances at national competitions.

Fostering Inclusivity and Early Talent Identification

Beyond the Khelo India Beach Games, the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports conducts multiple tournaments across senior, youth and junior categories. Bhatt added that school-level competitions, including Under-10, Under-12, School Games Federation of India and Subroto Cup events, serve as important platforms for early talent identification and long-term development.

With a substantial tribal population in the Union Territory, sports initiatives have also played a vital role in drawing youth from tribal areas into organised competitive sport. Several players from tribal backgrounds are now part of representative teams and are delivering consistent performances.

The Role of Local Coaching

Bhatt, who currently coaches the men's team, believes that a predominantly local coaching setup has further strengthened development efforts. "Local coaches have a better understanding of players' social and geographical contexts, which helps make training more effective and outcome-driven," he said.

Future Prospects and National Opportunities

Bhatt added that the outlook for beach soccer in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu remains positive, with structured selection systems, institutional training support and regular competition now firmly in place. National-level tournaments, he said, not only enhance technical and tactical awareness but also ensure that talented players come to the notice of national selectors and federations, opening pathways to advanced training programmes and future selection opportunities.

Competitive Performances at National Platforms

The growing impact of these initiatives has also been reflected in competitive performances at national platforms. In the men's category, the DNHDD team registered an emphatic 15-1 victory over Himachal Pradesh while also gaining valuable experience against stronger opponents, going down 7-0 against eventual champions Kerala and drawing 4-4 with Karnataka before losing 3-1 in the tie-breaker.

The DNHDD women's team, meanwhile, showcased resilience. The Union Territory team narrowly lost 7-5 to Himachal Pradesh and then suffered a meltdown against Gujarat, losing 12-1. Regardless of the results, both teams in the DNHDD team profited from exposure to high-intensity competition at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026. (ANI)

