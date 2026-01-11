Anil Ravipudi: When Nayanthara Strongly Believes In Something, She Does It!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 11 (IANS) Director Anil Ravipudi, whose family entertainer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' is to hit screens on January 12, has now disclosed how he got actress Nayanthara, who plays the female lead in the film opposite Chiranjeevi, to turn up for the film's promotions.

During a media interaction, the director's attention was drawn to the fact that Nayanthara, who generally did not participate in the promotions of her films, had participated in the promotions of this film.

Responding to the question he said that he ensured that every artiste and technician he worked with was comfortable.

"When we ask for something genuinely... when an emotional connection is made with the other person, even those who would never do it will definitely do it. I think the same happened in Nayanthara's case. Nayanthara is very honest. She does what she feels like doing. When she strongly believes in something, she definitely does it," he said.

The director also disclosed that there was an emotional point in his film. "Along with the comedy, there will be a strong emotional ride. The scenes between Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and the children will be very heartwarming," he said.

For the unaware, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi, two of Telugu cinema's top stars, have for the first time ever worked together in director Anil Ravipudi's much-awaited mass family entertainer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, with Smt. Archana presenting, the film boasts top-tier technical talent.

Bheems Ceciroleo has scored music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy was its cinematographer. Editing for the film has been by Tammiraju and A S Prakash has served as its art director.