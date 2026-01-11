403
Inter to Host Napoli in Crucial Serie A Title Match this Sunday
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 08 January 2026: STARZPLAY, the region’s leading destination for premium sports and entertainment, will exclusively stream one of the standout fixtures of the Serie A season as Inter face Napoli at the San Siro, Milan, on Sunday, 11 January, with kick-off set for 11:45 PM GST.
The match arrives with unfinished business on the line. Following Napoli’s 3-1 victory and Kevin De Bruyne’s injury shaping the reverse fixture in October of last year, Inter is now set to host the return meeting in Milan, with redemption firmly in sight and the balance of the rivalry up for grabs.
The stakes are significant in the context of the Serie A title race. Inter, Napoli, and AC Milan remain locked in a tightly contested Scudetto battle, with little separating the leading contenders as the season reaches its midpoint. A victory at the San Siro could prove pivotal in shaping the table and setting momentum for the months ahead.
With both sides boasting championship ambitions and recent history adding fuel to the rivalry, the rematch promises another night of high tensions and defining moments in front of a passionate home crowd.
As the exclusive home of Serie A in the MENA region, STARZPLAY continues to deliver the passion, drama and heritage of Italian football to fans across the Arab world, from Derby della Madonnina clashes to Scudetto-deciding showdowns.
Watch Inter vs Napoli live and exclusively on STARZPLAY on 11 January at 11:45 PM GST.
