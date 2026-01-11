Datavare Implements Stability And Speed Improvements In Updated OST To MHTML Tool

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 10, 2026 4:24 am - DataVare introduces an upgraded OST to MHTML Converter with faster speed, better stability, and accurate email conversion, supporting all Outlook and Windows versions.

DataVare has released an improved version of its DataVare OST to MHTML Converter. Now, it is delivering strong enhancements in speed, stability, and overall performance. The updated tool offers users a faster and more reliable way to convert Outlook OST files into MHTML format.

With the new release, the conversion process now runs more smoothly, even when working with orphaned and inaccessible OST files, without risk of losing important data. The software is also improving in maintaining the original email structure, formatting, attachments, and message details with greater accuracy. As well, it helps users to preview their mailboxes before the conversion process without changing anything.

What's New in This Update:

Faster speed for the conversion of all mailbox sizes

Enhanced stability for oversized and bulk conversions

Improved preservation of email formatting and attachments

Minimized errors while processing heavy OST data

The batch conversion process for OST files becomes easier.

Works seamlessly with every version of MS Outlook and Windows

According to the DataVare team, this update was developed to make email conversion simpler and more dependable. The goal was to remove technical difficulties users often face when working with large or complicated mailboxes, allowing them to complete their tasks quickly and confidently.

With these enhancements, the DataVare OST to MHTML Converter becomes a reliable solution for email backup, sharing, and archiving.

About DataVare

DataVare is a software solutions provider specializing in email data conversion and management tools for both individual users and businesses. The company focuses on building practical, user-friendly software that simplifies complex data tasks and improves everyday productivity.

DataVare focuses on developing its products to make them more stable, secure, and compatible with modern computing environments. It is developed in such a way that it is capable of handling data migration, backing up emails, and organizing data with maximum accuracy.

Media Contacts

DataVare Software

Support Email:...

Website: