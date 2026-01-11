Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast As Unstable Weather Sets In

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is set to experience a period of unstable weather starting Monday night, marked by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and a sharp drop in temperatures, with risks of flash flooding, frost, and limited snowfall in high mountainous areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures on Sunday are expected to rise to around 3–4 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages. Weather conditions will remain relatively cold in most regions, while turning mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate southeasterly winds will prevail, becoming active at times.The department warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the morning hours due to fog forming over mountainous areas, as well as parts of the desert and plains. It also cautioned against frost formation during the early morning over high mountain elevations, advising the public to wear warm clothing, use heating devices safely, and take extra care of the elderly and children.A slight decrease in temperatures is forecast for Monday, with cold weather continuing across most areas and milder conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, while active southwesterly winds are expected to raise dust in desert regions.By Monday night, the Kingdom will gradually come under the influence of a low-pressure system centered over Cyprus, the department said. Conditions will shift from partly cloudy to cloudy, with rain showers expected in northern and central regions and parts of the southwest. Rainfall is forecast to intensify late at night, becoming heavy at times and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, particularly in northern and central areas. Winds will be active southwesterly, with strong gusts reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h.The Meteorological Department warned of an increased risk of flash floods during the late night hours, especially in the northern and central Jordan Valley, valleys, and low-lying areas in northern and central regions, due to heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. Visibility may also deteriorate because of dust in desert areas and fog and low clouds over mountainous terrain, increasing the risk of slippery roads.During the early hours of Tuesday, the influence of a very cold polar air mass associated with the low-pressure system is expected to deepen, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. The weather will be very cold, cloudy, and rainy across most regions, with heavy rainfall at times accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Light snow showers may occur over high mountain peaks during the early morning hours, occasionally mixed with rain, with limited accumulation possible over the high southern mountains of Al-Sharah.Active westerly winds with strong gusts of 50–60 km/h are expected to continue on Tuesday, stirring dust in desert areas, while rainfall is forecast to gradually weaken during the night.On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with cold conditions persisting across most regions. There will remain a chance of intermittent light rain in northern and central regions and limited parts of the southwest, before weather conditions gradually stabilize by evening.Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to vary across the Kingdom, with eastern Amman expected to record highs of 17 degrees Celsius and lows of 7 degrees, while western Amman will range between 15 and 5 degrees. The northern highlands are forecast to see temperatures between 13 and 3 degrees, and the Al-Sharah highlands between 12 and 2 degrees.Desert regions are expected to range from 19 to 6 degrees, plains from 17 to 7 degrees, the northern Jordan Valley from 22 to 10 degrees, and the southern Jordan Valley from 25 to 13 degrees. The Dead Sea is forecast to record temperatures of 24 to 12 degrees, while the Gulf of Aqaba will range between 24 and 13 degrees Celsius.