Delhi Wakes Up To Biting Cold As Mercury Drops To 2.9°C, IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert
The weather office issued a 'yellow' alert for cold wave even though the 4.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature is 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average. Meanwhile, Ridge area registered 3.7 degrees Celsius minimum temperature while Lodhi Road reported 4.6 degrees Celsius temperature. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal today.
IMD's forecast states,“Mainly clear sky. Cold wave conditions at isolated places. Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 16°C to 18°C and 3°C to 5°C, respectively.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment