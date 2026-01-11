Delhi Wakes Up To Biting Cold As Mercury Drops To 2.9°C, IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-11 12:00:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi residents woke up to biting cold on Sunday morning as mercury dropped to a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Safdarjung, the primary weather monitoring station of Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather office issued a 'yellow' alert for cold wave even though the 4.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature is 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average. Meanwhile, Ridge area registered 3.7 degrees Celsius minimum temperature while Lodhi Road reported 4.6 degrees Celsius temperature. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal today.

IMD's forecast states,“Mainly clear sky. Cold wave conditions at isolated places. Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 16°C to 18°C and 3°C to 5°C, respectively.”

