Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Hits Coast, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning

A severe cyclonic storm from the Bay of Bengal has made landfall, prompting IMD to issue rain alerts. Tamil Nadu faces major impact, while parts of Andhra Pradesh may also experience rainfall and strong winds.

The severe cyclonic storm from the Bay of Bengal weakened and made landfall near Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka, on Saturday evening, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

After making landfall, the system is weakening. Weather experts predict it will become a deep depression by Sunday morning. Rains will continue as long as moisture persists.

This system will heavily impact Tamil Nadu. The IMD has issued heavy rain warnings for Sunday, with yellow and orange alerts for delta, coastal, and northern districts.

The cyclonic storm's impact will be minor in Andhra Pradesh. The Amaravati weather center forecasts light to moderate rain in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday.

Despite weakening, sea conditions remain dangerous. Fishermen are advised not to venture out due to strong winds and high waves. People in low-lying areas should stay alert.

