Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prabhas Makes History: First Indian Actor With Six Films Earning ₹100 Crore Worldwide On Day One

2026-01-11 12:00:38
Prabhas has created history by becoming India's first and only actor with six films crossing ₹100 crore worldwide on opening day, proving his unmatched box-office dominance across regions and languages.

  • First-day worldwide collection: 100.60 crore rupees

This horror-comedy is directed by H. Vinoth and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Nidhhi Agerwal.

  • First-day worldwide collection: 127.50 crore rupees

Directed by Om Raut, this mythological action-drama stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

  • First-day worldwide collection: 130 crore rupees

Alongside Prabhas, this action thriller features Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Sujeeth.

  • First-day worldwide collection: 158.10 crore rupees

This epic action thriller is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

  • First-day worldwide collection: 177.70 crore rupees

Nag Ashwin directed this epic sci-fi film. Besides Prabhas, it also features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

  • First-day worldwide collection: 214.00 crore rupees

Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. This epic action-drama is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

