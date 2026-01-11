Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 850 Cr, Beats Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: While Aditya Dhar's period spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed Rs 850 crore in India, it has earned more than Rs 1250 crore globally.

Aditya Dhar's historical spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, continues to perform well in its fifth weekend at the Indian box office. The film has already grossed Rs 850 crore and is on its way to dethroning Prashanth Neel's 2022 Kannada action movie KGF: Chapter 1 as the third most grossing Indian film of all time domestically.

Dhurandhar grossed Rs 5.75 crore at the domestic movie office on Saturday (day 37), according to Sacnilk. This represented a huge increase above its earnings on Friday (day 36), which stood at Rs 3.50 crore.

Even in its fifth week, the film grossed more than Rs 51 crore in India. However, according to an Instagram post by its production companies, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film grossed Rs 56.35 crore.

The article also stated that Dhurandhar earned Rs 784.50 crore at the domestic box office in the first four weeks of its release last month. After including its revenues from week 5 as well as this past Friday and Saturday, the film's total box office collection in India is now Rs 850.20 crore. Its profits on Sunday (day 38) are projected to increase by a few crores due to the weekend.

Thus, Dhurandhar is now just Rs 9.5 crore short from being the third most earning Indian film of all time at the domestic box office. That rank is presently held by Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which grossed Rs 859.70 crore in five Indian languages. However, Dhurandhar's rise to the top two positions is fairly difficult.

The two most grossing Indian films at the domestic box office are Sukumar's 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, with Rs 1234.10 crore, and SS Rajamouli's 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, at Rs. 1030.42 crore. Both of the greatest grossers at the Indian box office have surpassed the lofty milestone of Rs 1000 crore.

Even if Dhurandhar manages to surpass KGF: Chapter 2 in the following days, it would become the highest-grossing non-Telugu film in Indian history.

Worldwide, it has already topped Yash's film's box office collection, earning over Rs 1250 crore, much more than KFG: Chapter 2's Rs 1215 and Rajamouli's 2022 period action epic RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.