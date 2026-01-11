Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi Participates In 'Shaurya Yatra', Witnesses Cultural Performances

MENAFN - IANS) Somnath (Gujarat), Jan 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath Temple as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat on Sunday. He witnessed cultural performances from artists across the country.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple.

As the rhythm of the 'Damru', an instrument associated with Lord Shiva, filled the air, PM Modi was welcomed by large crowds lining the roads, eager to catch a glimpse of him.

People showered him with flowers and chanted "Modi-Modi" in excitement.

During the event, he took the 'Damrus' in both hands and played it, raising his arms and flicking his wrist.

Artists from Rajasthan, Punjab, Manipur, Gujarat, and other regions performed as the Prime Minister continued along the yatra, greeting everyone he passed.

Artists participating in the 'Shaurya Yatra' expressed their enthusiasm for Prime Minister Modi's visit and, speaking to IANS, said they were very excited to meet him.

"We are going to perform the Mayur dance here. I am very happy and excited to meet him. I have met him once before as well," an artist said.

"There is definitely excitement because the Prime Minister has come here. He is from Gujarat, and because of it, the enthusiasm is doubled. You can see how such a large crowd has gathered here today," another artist said.

A total of 108 horses brought for the Shaurya Yatra became the centre of attraction. These horses escorted the Prime Minister's convoy as he progressed towards the Somnath Temple.

Another artist performing in Shaurya Yatra told IANS, "We have come from Manipur, and today we performed here, which has made us very happy. We are feeling very good."

"My name is Pinakin Goel from Bhavnagar. Today, in the holy city of Lord Somnath, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting. Because of this, a large number of devotees, sadhus, saints, and people have gathered here. I am very happy and excited to be here today," another said.

"We have come to perform our Punjabi folk dance. We feel very excited to be performing in front of the Prime Minister. It is a moment of great pride for us," a Punjabi folk dancer told IANS.

The Prime Minister will subsequently offer his prayers at the Somnath Temple.

Following this, a significant public event is scheduled at Sadbhavna Maidan, where the Prime Minister will address the audience.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Rajkot, where he will open the trade show and exhibition as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Marwari University at 1.35 p.m.

He is also set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra at 2.00 p.m.

Later, PM Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir Metro Station in Gandhinagar, where he will launch the Phase 2 route of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir.

The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' serves as a tribute to the temple's enduring legacy as a symbol of India's civilisational courage, spiritual strength, and repeated reconstruction despite centuries of invasions. The event highlights the sacrifices of countless devotees who defended the shrine, ensuring its revival time and again.

This year also marks 75 years since the modern reconstruction of the temple, inaugurated in 1951 by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, following efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence.