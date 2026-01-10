Look: UAE Residents, Dragon Boat Racers Help Rescue Pet Dog Missing For Month

On Saturday morning, an unusual group of UAE residents - comprising a team of dragon boat racers, an animal rescuer, and this reporter - woke up before dawn and paddled over to a Sharjah island on a mission: they were searching in the dark for a stranded missing dog.

It was a report by a resident living on the 50th floor of a tower overlooking the Al Khan Corniche that brought the group of strangers together. Pakistani expat Muhammad Zohaib, who's lived in the building for three years, told Khaleej Times how he first noticed "a very subtle movement" on the empty island three days ago.

Recommended For You Dubai runner attempts world record with 2,100km run for rescue dogs

"I was surprised because the island is isolated. There are no paths for humans or land animals to reach it, and the strong currents make swimming across extremely unlikely. Spotting a land animal there made me wonder how it could have ended up on the island. I zoomed in with my phone and saw something white and grey running across," said the 24-year-old recent graduate.

Assuming it was a cat, he shared the video on a local Facebook group and a volunteer responded, saying its size indicated it was "more likely to be a dog or fox". The volunteer - Tasmiyah from Red Paws, an adoption community - immediately notified authorities. But concerned for the wellbeing of the animal, which would likely not have had access to food on the otherwise deserted island, she also put out a call for help to community members living nearby.

The main challenge was finding a way to reach the island. They needed someone with a boat. That is when a dragon boat racer from the Sharjah-based Paddle Tribe sports team, who saw the call for help, reached out to Tasmiyah. The group of about 20 members have been hitting the water at Al Khan Corniche before sunrise every weekend to practice for an upcoming competition.

"I used to have a dog, who passed away two years ago due to old age," said Francesca, a Filipino expat who is part of the team. "I also have a rescued cat at home and if it goes missing for a few minutes, I start worrying, so I know what it feels like. When I saw this video, I felt like it was a calling for me to help another dog and its family.

Less than 24 hours after Tasmiyah's social media post, a rescue plan was in place. At 6am, Zohaib - an animal lover who hopes to open his own shelter one day - met the team at the shore with dog treats to use as bait. Another good Samaritan, also a resident of the area who'd seen the post, came with a leash, treats and his own dog's feeding bowls to help the stranded animal. Meanwhile, Tasmiyah had also been contacted by two residents who had missing pets in the area.

The team reached the island just before sunrise and spotted the creature: a beautiful husky. And it matched the details shared with her by one of the 'pet parents' for their dog, Meli, who'd gone missing over a month ago.

Unfortunately, the group's initial attempts to capture Meli over the next three hours were in vain. As the sun rose and most of the dragon boat racers continued their practice ardently nearby, Meli - still a puppy at 1.5 years old - gave her rescuers a run for their money as she scampered all over the island. Albeit friendly, she appeared too scared to let anyone approach. Watch the video of the journey to the island and the ensuing chase below:

Tasmiyah notified Meli's owners, a Sri Lankan couple - Sumudu and Sri - who live in the Al Taawun area, and who joined the group during their second attempt to capture the dog. The expats told Khaleej Times how she went missing after one of their mums took her out for a walk without a leash. The couple were not home at the time and had reached out to Sharjah Police and Municipality when they learnt she was missing. Meli was their family's first pet, bought as a gift for Sri when she first arrived in the UAE.

"We lost Meli on December 7. My wife and I are very attached to her and did everything to find her, including putting out a poster and offering a reward. After almost a month, we had given up. But then, we saw a video about a dog on the island and immediately got hopeful, praying it was ours," said Sumudu.

It was around 1.30pm when a professional team arrived at the scene, well-equipped to catch the dog. They were accompanied by two members of the dragon boat racing team. "I had to leave for a bit but my coach and I have come back now to help look for her. I really hope we can catch her this time," Joy, a racer told Khaleej Times on the island during the sunny afternoon hours.

The professional team were able to trap Meli quickly and made their way back on the boat with the dog, who seemed to welcome affection. With Meli panting safely in a cafe and awaiting a trip to the vet, the residents picked up the oars and paddled back to shore, the dragon boat racing coach guiding the amateurs and ensuring they maintained balance onboard, as passersby paused to witness the scene.

How the young dog turned up on the sandy island, which is covered in shrubs and thorns, remains a mystery. Surrounded by just salt water, the husky had no access to normal drinking water and hardly anything to eat. The residents who turned up to rescue her found a big dead bird and her paw prints all around the island, indicating how she had been circling around the area in distress.

Meli, who brought over 20 people together to rescue her, is now safe and getting the medical attention she requires, all thanks to the diverse community who came together to bring her home.