Strong Earthquake Hits Off Indonesia's Talaud Islands
The research centre said the quake occurred at a depth of about 77 kilometres. However, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported a higher magnitude of 7.1, with the epicentre at a depth of 17 kilometres, and noted that several aftershocks were recorded.
The Indonesian agency confirmed that the earthquakes did not pose a risk of triggering a tsunami.
Residents in Manado, located at the northern tip of Sulawesi Island, reported feeling strong tremors, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Indonesia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for intense seismic and volcanic activity due to the convergence of multiple tectonic plates, making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.
Source: Reuters
