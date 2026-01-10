JKH Group Adds Cinnamon Hotels CEO Hishan Singhawansa To Hotel Boards

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hishan Singhawansa, Chief Executive Officer of Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, has been appointed to the Boards of John Keells Holdings Group hotel companies Trans Asia Hotels PLC and Asian Hotels and Properties PLC. The two companies operate Cinnamon Grand and Cinnamon Lakeside, respectively. He will serve as a Non Independent Non Executive Director.

Singhawansa leads Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, steering the brand's vision of showcasing the best of Sri Lankan hospitality with style and elegance across its portfolio. Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts operates under the Leisure Industry Group of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka's largest listed conglomerate, which manages more than 70 companies spanning seven key industry sectors. In addition to his role as CEO, Singhawansa also serves as an Executive Vice President of the John Keells Group and is a Board Member of John Keells Hotels PLC.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering with honours from the University of Moratuwa and an MBA from the University of Wales. Singhawansa joined the John Keells Group in 2008 as a Management Trainee in the Retail Industry Group, later heading Category Management and Supply Chain operations. In 2017, he transitioned to the Group's Leisure sector.

With more than 17 years of experience in driving business performance and operational efficiency, Singhawansa focuses on aligning talent and investment to support long term growth. Under his leadership, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts has emphasised authentic hospitality, carefully curated guest experiences, and community empowerment.

He currently leads the brand during a period of significant strategic growth and regional expansion. A major highlight of this journey is Cinnamon Life, the Group's flagship 1.2 billion dollar integrated resort development, which represents Sri Lanka's largest private sector investment and is expected to establish Colombo as a leading MICE and leisure destination in South Asia.

Beyond his executive roles, Singhawansa also serves as a Director of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau and is a Committee Member of The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka.