10 Hotel Fees That Are Legal Even If You Never Use The Service

Image Source: Shutterstock

Ever checked out of a hotel and felt like your bill had a few surprises? You're not alone. Despite new rules requiring upfront disclosure of so-called“junk fees,” many hotels still charge for services you never used-and yes, it's legal. These charges can quietly inflate your nightly rate by $20 to $50 or more. If you're planning a trip, knowing what to expect can help you budget smarter and push back when needed.

1. Resort Fees Are Still Alive and Well

Resort fees-also called amenity or destination fees-are among the most common add-ons. They often cover access to pools, fitness centers, or Wi-Fi, even if you never use them. While the FTC now requires these fees to be disclosed upfront, they're still legal as long as they're not hidden. Some hotels even charge them in urban areas with no resort-like amenities. Always check the fine print before booking.

2. Parking Fees Apply Even If You Don't Drive

Many hotels charge for parking whether you use it or not. This is especially common in cities where space is limited. Even if you arrive via rideshare or public transit, the fee may still appear on your bill. Some hotels bundle parking into their resort fee, making it harder to opt out. Ask at check-in if the charge can be waived.

3. In-Room Safe Fees Are Surprisingly Common

Some hotels charge a daily fee for the in-room safe-even if you never open it. The justification? It's considered part of the room's amenities. These fees are typically small, around $1 to $3 per night, but they add up. If you notice this charge, ask the front desk to remove it. Many will comply if you didn't use the safe.

4. Gym Access Fees Sneak In

Fitness center access is often included in resort or amenity fees. But in some cases, it's a separate line item. Even if you never set foot in the gym, you might still be charged. Hotels argue that the facility is available to all guests, so the fee is justified. If you're not a gym-goer, it's worth asking for a refund.

5. Business Center Fees for Just Being There

Need to print a boarding pass or check email? That might cost you. Some hotels charge a business center fee whether or not you use the computers or printers. It's often bundled into the resort fee or listed separately. If you didn't use the service, speak up-you might get it removed.

6. Towel or Pool Access Fees

Even if you never dip a toe in the water, you could be paying for pool access. Some hotels charge for towel service or pool use as part of their amenity fees. Others list it as a separate charge. This is especially common in beach or resort destinations. If you're not a swimmer, ask if the fee can be waived.

7. Mini-Bar Restocking Fees

Here's a sneaky one: some hotels charge a restocking fee for the mini-bar-even if you didn't touch it. Motion sensors can trigger charges just by moving items around. These fees can range from $5 to $25. Always check your bill and dispute any charges you didn't authorize. Better yet, ask the hotel to empty the mini-bar at check-in.

8. Housekeeping Gratuity or Service Charges

Some hotels automatically add a daily housekeeping fee or gratuity to your bill. This can be $5 to $10 per night, even if you decline housekeeping. While tipping is customary, mandatory charges should be disclosed. If you didn't receive service, you may be able to contest the fee. Always review your folio before checkout.

9. Energy or Utility Surcharges

A few hotels tack on energy or utility surcharges, especially in high-demand areas. These fees are meant to offset electricity or water usage. But they're often charged regardless of how much you actually use. They're legal as long as they're disclosed in advance. If you're surprised by one, ask for an explanation.

10. Early Check-In or Late Checkout Fees

Want to check in early or sleep in a little longer? That'll cost you. Many hotels charge $25 to $75 for early check-in or late checkout-even if the room is ready or vacant. These fees are legal and increasingly common. If you're a loyalty member, you may be able to get them waived. Always ask before assuming it's free.

Know Before You Go: Hotel Fees Aren't Going Away

Even with new FTC rules requiring transparency, hotels can still charge for services you never use-as long as they're disclosed upfront. That's why it's crucial to read the fine print before booking and review your bill before checkout. Don't be afraid to question charges that don't make sense. You might not win every battle, but you'll avoid being an easy target. In the world of hotel fees, knowledge is your best defense.

Have you ever been charged for a hotel service you didn't use? Share your story in the comments!