Iran's Military Pledges To Defend National Interests Amid Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Jan 11 (IANS) The Iranian military pledged to defend national interests, protect strategic infrastructure and public property amid ongoing protests, and urged Iranians to unite to "thwart the enemy's plots," according to state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement, the military accused Israel and "hostile terrorist organizations" of "attempting to undermine order and peace in cities and disrupt public security through another conspiracy," and of "trying to incite another rebellion in the name of supporting the Iranian people." It called on the public to remain vigilant and unite to "defeat the enemy's plots," saying Iran is "in the middle of a war."

The statement said the army, together with other armed forces, "under the command" of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, would monitor enemy movements and resolutely defend national interests while protecting strategic infrastructure and public property, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Israel should be held responsible for the current situation in Iran.

The spokesperson for Iran's Constitutional Council attributed the protests in the country to foreign interference.

"Foreign interference has turned peaceful livelihood protests of people directed at livelihood demands into riots and unrest," Hadi Tahan Nazif told a press conference on Saturday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

On the same day, the governor of Baharestan told Tasnim that 100 people accused of disrupting public order and leading riots had been arrested in the city. He said they used firearms and cold weapons to attack civilians and security forces.