403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Fms Affirm Full Support To Somalia's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The 22nd extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation adopted resolutions reiterating full solidarity with, and support to, the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
The session, hold at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday at the request of Somalia, addressed the situation in Somalia following the recognition by the Israeli occupation government of the so-called "Somaliland" as an independent state.
Following is the text of the final communique of the meeting:
Guided by the principles and objectives of the Charter of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation;
Affirming all the relevant resolutions adopted by the conferences of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers on the Federal Republic of Somalia;
Recalling the Final Communique issued by the Extraordinary Open-Ended Meeting of the Executive Committee at level of Permanent Representatives, held on 1 January 2026, at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah to discuss the developments of situation in the Republic of Somalia following the recognition by Israel, the occupying power of the so-called "Somaliland" region as an independent state;
Emphasizing respect for the sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as the principle of non-recognition of situations arising from illegal acts, in accordance with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter;
"In light of the grave and unprecedented repercussions of the recognition by Israel, the occupying power, of the so-called "Somaliland" region as an independent state and Israel's blatant violation of the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its direct threat to regional and international peace and security;
(The Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States)
- Strongly condemns and categorically rejects the action by Israel, the occupying power, on 26 December 2025, to recognize the so-called "Somaliland" as an independent state, and stresses that move constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity and the internationally-recognized borders of the Federal Republic of Somalia;
- Affirms its full support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and unwavering solidarity with the Somali government and people and reiterates its absolute rejection of any measures or actions that can undermine its unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty on its entire territory.
Affirms that respect for the sovereignty and territorial unity of states alongside rejection of separatist schemes constitute the cornerstone of region security and stability and that any breach thereof will impact negatively on international peace and security.
- Stresses that the action of the Israeli occupation power is a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and a gross violation of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and a direct threat to the peace and security of the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region, with dangerous implications for international security and peace.
- Affirms that the recognition by Israel, the occupying power, of the so-called "Somaliland" region as an independent state is an illegal measure with no legal effect and represents a clear contravention of the principles of public international law, the United Nations Charter, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Charter and all instruments governing inter-state relations and a dangerous and unacceptable precedent threatening international peace and security.
- Reiterates that the so-called "Somaliland" is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and does not enjoy any independent international legal status, and that any attempt to separate and recognize it is blatant interference in Somali internal affairs and a direct affront to the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia. (more)
fn
The session, hold at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday at the request of Somalia, addressed the situation in Somalia following the recognition by the Israeli occupation government of the so-called "Somaliland" as an independent state.
Following is the text of the final communique of the meeting:
Guided by the principles and objectives of the Charter of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation;
Affirming all the relevant resolutions adopted by the conferences of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers on the Federal Republic of Somalia;
Recalling the Final Communique issued by the Extraordinary Open-Ended Meeting of the Executive Committee at level of Permanent Representatives, held on 1 January 2026, at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah to discuss the developments of situation in the Republic of Somalia following the recognition by Israel, the occupying power of the so-called "Somaliland" region as an independent state;
Emphasizing respect for the sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as the principle of non-recognition of situations arising from illegal acts, in accordance with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter;
"In light of the grave and unprecedented repercussions of the recognition by Israel, the occupying power, of the so-called "Somaliland" region as an independent state and Israel's blatant violation of the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its direct threat to regional and international peace and security;
(The Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States)
- Strongly condemns and categorically rejects the action by Israel, the occupying power, on 26 December 2025, to recognize the so-called "Somaliland" as an independent state, and stresses that move constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity and the internationally-recognized borders of the Federal Republic of Somalia;
- Affirms its full support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and unwavering solidarity with the Somali government and people and reiterates its absolute rejection of any measures or actions that can undermine its unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty on its entire territory.
Affirms that respect for the sovereignty and territorial unity of states alongside rejection of separatist schemes constitute the cornerstone of region security and stability and that any breach thereof will impact negatively on international peace and security.
- Stresses that the action of the Israeli occupation power is a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and a gross violation of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and a direct threat to the peace and security of the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region, with dangerous implications for international security and peace.
- Affirms that the recognition by Israel, the occupying power, of the so-called "Somaliland" region as an independent state is an illegal measure with no legal effect and represents a clear contravention of the principles of public international law, the United Nations Charter, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Charter and all instruments governing inter-state relations and a dangerous and unacceptable precedent threatening international peace and security.
- Reiterates that the so-called "Somaliland" is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and does not enjoy any independent international legal status, and that any attempt to separate and recognize it is blatant interference in Somali internal affairs and a direct affront to the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia. (more)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment