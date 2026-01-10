403
OIC Fms Affirm Full Support To Somalia's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH -- (The Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States) - Strongly condemns the illegal visit recently carried out on 6 January 2026 by an official of Israel, the occupying power, to the so-called "Somaliland", which is part and parcel of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and asserts that this visit constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
- Categorically rejects any illegal foreign military, security or intelligence presence on any part of the Somali territory, in particular the presence of any Israeli occupation force, and stresses that any attempt to establish military bases, security arrangements, any investments, including those of strategic nature, or any foreign presence, without the approval of the legitimate Somali Federal Government is an assault on national sovereignty and a red line that cannot be crossed.
- Stresses that the action by Israel, the occupying power constitutes gross violation of international law, a direct threat to peace and security in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region, and has grave implications for international peace and security, freedom of navigation and international trade.
- Affirms its support for the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a member of the United Nations and a non-permanent member of the United Security Council in its efforts to mobilize international support to reject this provocative Israeli action and reaffirms Somali unity and territorial integrity.
- Recognizes the right of the Federal Republic of Somalia to have recourse to specialized international judicial and legal mechanisms to hold accountable any party that violates its sovereignty or supports any illegal actions that undermine its unity and territorial integrity.
- Calls on Member States, international and regional organizations to refrain from any official or quasi-official engagement in any form whatsoever with the authorities of the so-called "Somaliland" outside the framework of the national sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
- Warns against any direct or indirect cooperation with the Israeli schemes to displace the Palestinian people, given that such a cooperation represents complicity in crimes and a gross violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and given its attendant international legal accountability.
- Categorically rejects any potential link between this action and any attempt to forcefully displace the Palestinian people from their land, and affirms its absolute rejection of any calls, plans or policies aimed, in one way or another, at forcefully displacing Palestinian people under any pretext in or outside Palestine, including the Gaza Strip, or any attempts to alter the demographic or geographic composition of the occupied Palestinian territory.
- Warns that these practices undermine regional and international counter-terrorism efforts and open the way for the creation of vulnerable environments that can be penetrated and exploited by extremist and terrorist groups, impacting negatively on regional and international security.
- Warns against any attempts to militarize the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region in a manner that threatens free navigation as well as regional and international maritime security.
- Affirms that the moves by Israel, the occupying power, is a dangerous attempt to unilaterally re-draw the geopolitical map of the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea opposite the coast of Somalia and demands that the international community challenge those moves as threats to regional and international peace and security and to free navigation and international trade.
- Calls upon the OIC Secretary-General to address communications to the presidents of the Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Secretary-General and international and regional organizations to underscore the danger of the violation by Israel, the occupying power, of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its assault on Somalia's territorial integrity and to invite them to take official positions rejecting this recognition as a threat to international peace and security in line with provision of the United Nations Charter.
- Calls on OIC Member States to coordinate their positions and act collectively at the United Nations, international and regional organizations and multilateral for a, including the OIC groups in non-Member States, in support of the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia
- Calls on the international community, particularly the permanent members of the Security Council to assume their legal and moral responsibilities, in a consensual manner to maintain international peace and security to challenge any attempt to impose new realities contrary to international law in the Horn of Africa region.
- Decides that the Islamic Group in New York should act within the framework of the United Nations to affirm the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia and to reject any measures resulting the illegal recognition of the so-called "Somaliland", including submitting a draft resolution in this regard at the United Nations General Assembly.
- Mandates the Secretary-General to follow up the implementation of this resolution and submit a report thereon to the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers.
