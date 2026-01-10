'This Is How The World Really Works': Harsh Goenka Urges India To Build 'Overwhelming Military Strength'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian businessman Harsh Goenka sparked fresh debate on national security after posting on X (formerly Twitter) about India's strategic priorities in a world shaped by major powers.

In his post, Goenka wrote:“America and Russia show how the world really works. India must build overwhelming military strength to protect its borders, its people, and its destiny. This must be done not to threaten the world, but to ensure that no one dares to threaten us (sic).” The remarks quickly gained attention online, where users offered a range of reactions.

Goenka did not specify a particular international crisis in his post, although some commentators have linked his remarks to recent events in Venezuela, where tensions involving the United States and Russian influence have drawn global attention.

In that case, the United States and Russia have been seen as testing the limits of their power projection; such developments often prompt strategic discussions in countries like India about their own defence preparedness.

| Harsh Goenka questions 'likes' as digital condolences after Agnivesh's death

Various people proceeded to comment underneath Goenka's post.

A user who goes by the name Santosh Kumar wrote,“India's main fight is with proxies, communalism, and other anti-national forces. India's rise as a defence manufacturing hub has only just begun. These wars and threats are designed to sell armaments to countries like India. This is not the game“Age of Empires” (sic).”

An account with the username of Investing Journey with Yogesh wrote,“no other alternative before India. From the Venezuela operation, it is apparent that countries like the US are generations ahead in terms of tech. India needs to go big on building its strength not just through numbers but also through tech (sic).”

Another person by the name of Hrishikesh T commented,“True that. Way more tech first though. Modern warfare is more about rocket science and advanced weapons rather than sheer military size and number of guns. Venezuela had all that. Only thing they lacked was advanced weapons (sic).”

Despite the mix of responses, a recurring theme among commentators was the necessity for India to build credible military strength that can deter threats without provoking unnecessary conflict.

Analysts note that India's defence strategy, grounded in strategic autonomy, seeks to avoid entanglement in great-power rivalries while ensuring national sovereignty.

As New Delhi continues to balance its relationships with Moscow, Washington and other global powers, voices like Goenka's add to an ongoing public conversation about the role of military capacity in securing India's future.