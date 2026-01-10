Warangal Police Arrest Suspects In Infant Kidnapping Case, Rescue Boy

Police Bust Infant Kidnapping Ring

The Kazipet Police, along with the Task Force Police, apprehended suspects involved in the kidnapping of infants in Warangal, Telangana, on Saturday. This arrest pertains to the case of a five-month-old boy who was kidnapped by unidentified persons on the early morning of December 28 while his parents were sleeping on the pavement outside Kazipet railway station.

Following a complaint by the child's father, Kazipet Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. According to Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh, as part of the investigation, special teams comprising officers from Kazipet Police and the Task Force were formed. Based on evidence collected at the crime scene, the teams apprehended two suspects who were conducting reconnaissance near Kazipet railway station in a hired car, apparently with the intent to kidnap more children.

Modus Operandi and Police Warning

Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh told ANI, "... We caught a gang involved in kidnapping infants, mainly below one year of age, from bus stands and railway stations, and selling them to couples who do not have children. Two of the accused had previously been involved in similar cases. My request to needy parents is to always pursue legal adoption and not fall prey to such people..."

Five Children Rescued

Based on their confession, the five-month-old boy, who was kidnapped from Kazipet, was rescued from Lingayapally village in Jannaram mandal. Additionally, the police also rescued four other kidnapped children. This included a 10-month-old girl, who was abducted in August 2025 while sleeping with her parents at Warangal Railway Station, and was found in Naspur, Mancherial district; a three-year-old boy kidnapped in October 2023 from Kazipet Railway Station platform, rescued from Jannaram mandal; a five-month-old baby girl kidnapped in October 2025 near Mancherial Railway Station, rescued from Mancherial; and a 10-month-old baby girl kidnapped in June 2025 from Ramagundam Railway Station, rescued from Jagitial district.

Suspects Identified

The arrested suspects have been identified as Kodupaka Naresh, a daily wage worker and resident of Peddapalli district, and Velpula Yadagiri. The police also took into custody the couple who had purchased these children without any legal adoption documents.

