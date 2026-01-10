403
The Nobel Prize, Machado, Trump, And Who Gets To Lead Venezuela
A Nobel Peace Prize is supposed to end an argument, not start one. Yet María Corina Machado's suggestion that she could“give” her 2025 Nobel to Donald Trump was never mainly about the medal in Oslo. It was about leverage in Washington.
Norway's Nobel institutions moved quickly to shut down the idea. Their point was simple: the Peace Prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to a third party.
The laureate's name is the prize. Machado can praise Trump, frame the award as recognition of his actions, or choose what to do with any prize money, but she cannot make him a Nobel laureate by donation.
And still, the move makes political sense - because the“trade” is symbolic, not legal.
The Nobel Prize, Machado, Trump, And Who Gets To Lead Venezuela
Trump has repeatedly signaled he wants the Nobel Peace Prize, presenting himself as a dealmaker who ended conflicts and deserves the honor.
Machado's pitch offers what he desires: a headline that casts him as the man who“delivered” Venezuela from Maduro, even if the Nobel committee refuses to play along.
The backdrop is explosive. On January 3, Nicolás Maduro was captured and moved into U.S. custody to face criminal charges.
The moment Maduro was gone, the real battl shifted to succession: who gets recognized as the legitimate face of a new Venezuela, and who gets Washington's practical support.
Machado's message is aimed straight at that decision. She is signaling that if Trump wants credit for a historic intervention, he should back the figure most associated with a clean break from the old system - not a rebranded version of it.
That matters because Trump has publicly questioned Machado's political standing, and reporting has portrayed personal friction in his circle over her Nobel win.
A planned meeting in Washington next week turns the whole episode into a test of influence, not etiquette. For readers abroad, this is not a soap opera.
Venezuela sits on enormous oil reserves, drives migration across the hemisphere, and remains a live case for sanctions, energy flows, and regional stability.
The identity of the next governing coalition will shape how fast those pressures ease - or intensify.
María Corina Machado is trying to“trade” her Nobel aura for Trump's backing in Venezuela's succession fight.
Donald Trump wants the Nobel label - or at least the public validation that comes with it.
Norway's Nobel gatekeepers stepped in fast: rules-based, non-negotiable, and blunt about it.
