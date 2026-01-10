Thinkcarebelieve: Week 51 Of Trump's America Leaps Forward

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve has written a feature article covering major developments of the Trump Administration's stewardship of America and leadership of Americans. After capturing Venezuelan Dictator President Nicolas Maduro last week, he was araigned in the southern District of New York, After seizing the 5th Venezuelan oil tanker, Venezuela relented and was willing to talk peace. There is a plan for Venezuela and it is to help build a strong economy for the benefit of the Venezuelan people, who are thanking President Trump for freeing them today. The article covers how the United States is supporting oppressed peoples of all different nations fighting for their freedom. The U.S. is supporting the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and they are gaining ground. The article also highlights the benefits of Greenland joining the U.S..

After calling the military back from cities, riots broke out in Portland, Oregon and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The article details what happened and how we can do our part to speak out against the disrespect given to Agents and Officers of the Joint Task Force Law Enforcement Operations working to dismantle trafficking networks and arrest terrorist gang and cartel members. The article covers the extensive fraud investigations and President Trump's establishment of a new Department of Justice Division for National Fraud Enforcement with a new Assistant Attorney General position just to investigate and prosecute all the fraud. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the U.S. Government will be offering cash rewards for whistleblower information on Somali Fraud and all fraud.

The Food Pyramid got a MAHA makeover that turned it upside down with the urgent message to EAT REAL FOOD, nutrient dense food grown on farms instead of food processed in factories. ThinkCareBelieve's article has all the pertinent increasingly good news on the economy with President Trump improving affordability for the American people. He put a 10% cap on Credit Card interest rates. He also authorized Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to invest $200 Billion in Mortgage Bonds, bringing down mortgage rates. The DOW Jones hit multiple record highs this week and closed at 2.3% overall which is very good news for those with 401k's. Gas in Des Moines Iowa was spotted at $1.89/gal this week. When gas prices are low, everything becomes more affordable. Because Americans are shareholders in Intel now, who just launched the first Sub 2 Nanometer CPU Processor which was designed and built in America, tens of Billions will come to the American people. So many reasons to be positive.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

